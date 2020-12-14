Cloudy and Rainy Weather is Expected This Week

Tóháti Zsuzsa

According to the weather forecast, cloudy, foggy and rainy weather is expected this week.

Monday will be cloudy and foggy with about 2-6 Celsius. Tuesday will be foggy again with no rain, the temperature is expected to be between 1 and 7 Celsius. On Wednesday, we can expect freezing rain and fog with about 1-7 Celsius. Thursday will be foggy with rain and freezing rain again. The temperature will be between 2 and 8 Celsius. On Friday, we can expect cloudy and foggy weather with rain. The temperature will be between 2 and 8 Celsius.

At the weekend, we can experience cloudy weather with freezing rain again. The temperature will be between 3 and 8 Celsius.

 

National Meteorological Service

pixabay

