Cloudy and Rainy Weather is Expected This Week

According to the weather forecast, cloudy, foggy and rainy weather is expected this week.

Monday will be cloudy and foggy with about 2-6 Celsius. Tuesday will be foggy again with no rain, the temperature is expected to be between 1 and 7 Celsius. On Wednesday, we can expect freezing rain and fog with about 1-7 Celsius. Thursday will be foggy with rain and freezing rain again. The temperature will be between 2 and 8 Celsius. On Friday, we can expect cloudy and foggy weather with rain. The temperature will be between 2 and 8 Celsius.

At the weekend, we can experience cloudy weather with freezing rain again. The temperature will be between 3 and 8 Celsius.

National Meteorological Service

pixabay