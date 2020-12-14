John le Carré Dies at 89

John le Carré, one of the most famous writers of post-World War II British literature, passed away at the age of 89.

His family announced on Monday morning that John le Carré had died on Saturday after a short illness at the age of 89. The writer reportedly died of pneumonia. The family emphasized that John le Carré did not die of Covid-19.

John le Carré was born in 1931 in the small town of Poole in Dorset, south-west England, under the name David John Moore Cornwell. In the early 1960s he served as a diplomat in Bonn and Hamburg, and during his stay in Bonn he began his literary activity under the pseudonym John le Carré. His first novel, Call for the Dead, was published in 1961.

In some of the films made from his novels, Carré also appears, usually for a moment.

John le Carré lived in Cornwall for more than four decades, not far from his birthplace, where he also died.

debreceninap.hu