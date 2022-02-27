Oil Tanker Blown Up By Russians, Six-Year-Old Boy Killed, Trump’s Opinion Changing

There have been reports of fierce fighting from Ukraine on Sunday, with Ukrainian government forces attacked “from all sides” by Russian forces in several areas.

In one of Kiev’s suburbs, Vasilkiv, a Russian rocket hit an oil refinery and set it on fire. A fuel depot exploding in the breakaway region of Luhansk Oblast in southeastern Ukraine, sparking 200 tons of diesel.

According to the latest press reports, a nuclear waste storage facility in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, was hit. According to Kanal 24 television, a depot of a company called Radon Union was hit by several Russian grenades. According to the first measurements, “the civilian population outside the protection zone is not in danger”. According to on-the-spot reports, the attackers were repulsed at Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine. As a result of the fighting in the city, a gas pipeline exploded at dawn on Sunday. According to a local news agency UNIAN, Russian troops blew up the pipeline.

The Kyiv Independent news portal, referring to the mayor of Vasilkiv, southwest of the capital, reported that the town and the local airport had been fired with ballistic missiles. “The enemy wants to destroy everything in the area,” said Mayor Natalia Balasinovich.

CNN writes that a civilian woman died in Kharkov when a nine-story apartment was hit by a projectile. The American TV channel also reported that a six-year-old boy was shot in the western part of Kiev. According to information to date, he is the youngest victim of the war to date. A fuel depot exploded in the breakaway region of Luhansk Oblast in southeastern Ukraine on Saturday night, igniting 200 tonnes of diesel. The cause of the explosion in Rovenki is still unknown. Separatists say there are casualties. A recording of a flaming warehouse illuminating the night was posted on the Telegram page of one of the local news channels. According to the latest estimate from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), almost 300,000 have already fled the fighting. 160,000 people sought refuge in safer areas within Ukraine. Approximately 116,000 people have so far left the country, mainly to Romania, Poland and Moldova. The world organization fears that the number of refugees in Ukraine could swell to as many as five million.

“The Russian attack on Ukraine is staggering. This is outrageous and disgraceful, which should never have happened, ”said Donald Trump at an American Republican conference called CPAC on Saturday night through Saturday. Telex said he also added that “this would never have happened” if he had still been president of the United States. “We are praying for the brave people of Ukraine, God bless them all,” Trump said, followed by an applause.

debreceninap.hu