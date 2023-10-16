There will be no water in Debrecen on Sámsoni street and around Kassai street

The water service will be interrupted on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, from 09:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in some streets of Debrecen due to the live connection works of the Káka Street water pipeline.

The water outage affects the even-numbered side of Debrecen, Sámsoni út, and the streets between the even-numbered side and Kassai út, including Méhészföld, Dombos tanya, and the service area with full drinking water in Szikigyakor.

The above works are necessary due to the four-lane construction of Debrecen Highway No. 471 – informed the Debrecen Water Works Zrt.

