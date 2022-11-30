Man Killed His Colleague in Aranyosapáti

A man murdered his colleague in Aranyosapáti yesterday. The Criminal Division of the Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg County Police Headquarters is conducting criminal proceedings against the 46-year-old local resident L. E. for the crime of homicide.

According to the Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg County Police Headquarters, the man was visited at his home by his colleague, with whom he had a friendly relationship. The two men talked and drank in a good mood, but after a while they started to argue, which turned into a fight.

The argument eventually escalated to the point where the host took out a knife and stabbed his victim several times in the neck. The 46-year-old man died on the spot as a result of the stab wounds to his body. The police arrested the man suspected of the crime on the spot and took him into custody. In his testimony, the suspect said that he had no recollection of what he had done. The police initiated his arrest.



24.hu

Photo: police.hu