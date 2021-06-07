Drunk driver arrested twice in a day in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

The police stopped a car on Barackos Street in Debrecen on the morning of May 14, 2021.

The officers used an alcohol probe against the driver, which showed a positive value, so he was arrested and his driver’s license was revoked.

It wasn’t enough for the 44-year-old man, who went back to his vehicle parked on the street that afternoon and got behind the wheel again. Unfortunately for him, the police stopped him immediately and then took him into custody for violation. The man was questioned on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of committing an offense while driving while intoxicated, and he testified.

 

police.hu

