We Can Expect Frosty Mornings in Nyírség

The cold front, which had changed the season, arrived and although there is a prospect of brighter weather when it moves away, it may freeze in many places on Monday and Tuesday morning.

According to Időkép, we can expect light frost already on Monday morning in the northern valleys and in some places even in Alpokalja. On Tuesday, the temperature may drop to near freezing point in an even larger area, and in the colder northern valleys and Nyírség even -3, -2 degrees may occur.

There may still be morning frosts on Wednesday, but another warming will begin from Thursday.

idokep.hu