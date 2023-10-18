A man brutally abused his sick partner

The Chief Prosecutor’s Office of Hajdú-Bihar County filed an indictment against the man who hit his sick partner with an ax for the crime of attempted murder.

According to the indictment, the accused and the victim had been living together in Vámospércs for several years. The woman had difficulty moving and her condition continued to worsen. The partners often quarreled, it also happened that the accused hit the victim.

On January 22, 2023, the man was splitting wood with an ax in the kitchen, the victim helped him pack. Meanwhile, the man repeatedly asked the woman where her medicine and cigarettes were, but the victim could not answer. Enraged by this, the accused hit the victim once on the head with the 60-centimeter handle, who fell to the floor. The extremely angry man continued to beat the woman, hitting her on the head several times with his fist and the butt of the axe. After the man calmed down, he changed the victim’s clothes, put her to bed, and cleaned the apartment, but did not call for medical help.

The victim suffered a life-threatening injury, but the abuse could have resulted in the victim’s death.

The case was investigated by the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters.

The Chief Prosecutor’s Office of Hajdú-Bihar County submitted an indictment to the Debrecen District Court against the defendant under arrest for the crime of attempted murder committed with particular cruelty and to the detriment of a defenseless person. In the indictment, he proposed that the court sentence the man to prison, ban him from practicing public affairs and confiscate the ax as a secondary punishment.

(Chief Prosecutor’s Office of Hajdú-Bihar County)