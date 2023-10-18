Where is the best place to live in Hungary?

Budapest, as well as around Pilisvörösvár and Pécs, are the best places to live in Hungary in 2023, according to MBH Jelzálogbank’s Hungarian livability ranking, which this year included six areas that were not in the top ten last year.

Once again, the experts examined what opportunities the country’s 174 districts and Budapest provide to those who live there, based on education, healthcare, culture, crime, the labor market, shopping opportunities and the affordability of residential properties.

It turned out that education, labor market and shopping opportunities are better in Western Hungary and around the bigger cities, but in the eastern areas it is easier to find an apartment, despite the fact that salaries are typically lower.

This time, the capital’s scores significantly exceeded those of the second-placed team, but the other leading players were only separated by tenths of a point. Pécs and its surroundings were not in the top ten last year, but this year they are already third. Debrecen and its surroundings retained its fourth place, followed by last year’s third place, Veszprém and its district, in fifth place. The area around Szeged, Budakeszi, Győr and Dunakeszi and the district of Bácsalmás, which has also just entered the top ten, are also at the top.

However, the area around Érd, Bóly, Kisbér, Pécsvárad, Tata and Mórahalom was left out of the best.

The areas that make it into the top ten have an outstanding score in terms of one or two indicators, but in other respects, they even rank towards the end of the field.

Bácsalmás and its surroundings, for example, in terms of low crime and real estate affordability, while Budakeszi and its surroundings are strong in terms of labor market conditions. Overall, larger cities are better in terms of infrastructural opportunities and services such as education, culture, healthcare and labor market characteristics, but their scores are pulled back by the crime and affordability indicators, the survey concluded.

(MTI)