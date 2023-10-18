The man living in Hajdú-Bihar county almost killed his acquaintance

The 25-year-old suspect wanted to teach his friend a lesson. He was interrogated by Hajdú-Bihar investigators for attempted murder.



Several disagreements and disputes preceded the man’s action. He and his friend worked together on construction sites and sometimes spent their free time together. However, a friendly relationship did not develop between them, they often argued, drifted apart, and then got into a particularly bad, angry relationship. They both lived in Komádi, so it was inevitable that they would meet sometimes. This is how it happened on March 9, 2023. They met at the local pub, started arguing, and then both went home. However, the 25-year-old man was not allowed to rest because of the injuries he suffered, so he decided to scare his 41-year-old acquaintance in the evening. He rushed to his house with a bottle of gasoline, doused the door and windows of the property, and then set it on fire. Neighbors noticed the fire and helped the distressed man out, who suffered minor injuries.

The police conducted a thorough inspection of the scene and interviewed witnesses, but they had little information. The investigators tried to examine all the circumstances, and that’s when the angry 25-year-old man came into their view. During his interrogation, the local resident broke down and made a detailed confession. According to him, he didn’t think about the fact that his ex-friend could have burned in the house, he just wanted to teach him a lesson.

However, by setting fire to all the doors and windows, he practically gave the victim no chance to escape. Hajdú-Bihar investigators are investigating the exact circumstances of the case with the involvement of experts.

On September 28, the man was taken into criminal custody, and the court ordered his arrest. The Criminal Department of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters launched an investigation due to the well-founded suspicion of attempted murder.

(police.hu)