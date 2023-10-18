Cross-semester admissions at the University of Debrecen have started

The University of Debrecen offers a total of forty-four master’s programs in IT, economics, technology, agriculture, natural sciences and humanities to those applying for the cross-semester admission procedure. As a novelty, applicants can also choose the museology master’s course.



The six faculties of the University of Debrecen, the Faculty of Humanities, the Faculty of Engineering, the Faculty of Informatics, the Faculty of Agriculture and Food Science and Environmental Management, the Faculty of Economic, and the Faculty of Sciences and Technology are announcing master’s programs in this year’s cross-semester process. The institution has made available a total of forty-four master’s courses in full-time and correspondence courses.

Among the most popular training areas, economic sciences have been at the forefront for years, but many also choose agricultural, technical and natural science courses.

Those who have the necessary higher education or will obtain it in January 2024 can enroll in the state scholarship and self-funded master’s programs starting next February. Applicants can nominate a maximum of six places, three of which are free of charge, and an additional fee of HUF 2,000 each is required for three more. The University of Debrecen can accept 1,375 state scholarship students for its master’s programs starting at the beginning of next year.

Those interested in dual courses can find useful information on the websites of the relevant faculties, as well as on the website felvi.hu to find out about the company partners of the University of Debrecen participating in cross-semester courses.

Those involved in the cross-semester admission procedure can only submit their applications through the e-admission system, they must pay the procedure fee by midnight on November 15. The application form must also be validated through the customer portal by mid-November. It will be possible until January 9 to submit documents obtained after the deadline, as well as to make a one-time modification of the order in the framework of gap filling.

The point limits for the cross-semester higher education admission procedure are expected to be announced on January 23. The institutions will send the decision on the classification decision to the admitted applicants by January 25 at the latest, who can also find out about it in the E-admission.

(unideb.hu)

Picture: MTI/Czeglédi Zsolt