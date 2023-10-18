Environment, work and fire protection at the center of the University of Debrecen

The safe storage of lithium-ion batteries, the examination of environmental and workplace noises, the remediation of groundwater, the safety of hazardous waste incinerators – among others, these environmental, occupational safety and fire protection issues will be discussed at the EHS (Environment, Health, Safety) symposium in Debrecen University Faculty of Engineering on Thursday and Friday.

At the EHS conference organized by the Department of Environmental Engineering of the Faculty of Engineering of the University of Debrecen, university lecturers, Ph.D. students, company managers and representatives of companies from almost all parts of the country will give a total of 31 lectures, including nine in a separate section in English. Among other things, we will talk about the electronic fire safety log, green tram tracks, fall safety, aeroponic plant cultivation, current issues of occupational health and safety, and gray water treatment methods.

More than 150 people registered for the two-day event, mainly representatives of companies operating in the eastern part of the country, local governments and various authorities, as well as university students. On the second day of the conference, the radiation protection measuring vehicle of the MVM Paksi Atomerömű Zrt. will also be presented.

Environmental, work and fire protection tasks in industry, business organizations and municipalities are extremely complex, the solution of which requires administrative, legal, economic, occupational safety and humane skills in addition to technological knowledge. This symposium offers a great opportunity to expand these and build relationships

– explained the associate professor of the Faculty of Engineering of the University of Debrecen Department of Environmental Engineering.

Gábor Bellér said: that the department manages the further training of EHS specialists and engineers. The date of the event coincides with the consultation of the currently running training courses, so their students also have the opportunity to learn about the practical experience of professionals working in the field and the most important challenges.

The EHS specialist further training is a degree-based training form, which is recommended for both engineers and non-engineer degree holders.

(unideb.hu)