Number of Patients Waiting for Operations Down 60% Since 2012

The number of patients that need to wait for operations has been reduced by some 60% since 2012, and waiting times have also been reduced, the head of national health fund manager NEAK told public television M1.

Zsolt Kiss said that while 70,000 patients were on waiting lists in 2012, that number had gone down to 31,000 before the coronavirus outbreak and was further reduced to 23,800 by now. Kiss spoke highly of the performance of the health system, adding that urgent operations had not been postponed with regard to Covid-19. Most patients on current lists are waiting for knee- or hip replacement as well as cataract operations, Kiss said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay