Matolcsy Outlines Reforms for Coming Decade

National Bank of Hungary (NBH) governor György Matolcsy outlined twelve reforms he said would be necessary to preserve and increase Hungary’s success in the coming decade in an op-ed piece published on the website novekedes.hu.

“To mitigate and even to shape the dramatic turnarounds of our decade, we must implement reforms and turnarounds of a similar scale,” Matolcsy said in the piece, urging the reforms he recommended to be brought forward. He said “lessons from history” teach that a “full demographic turnaround, with at least 110,000 births a year”, “a lifestyle turnaround, exemplifying a healthy and active lifestyle”, and a “complete turnaround of the healthcare system” will be necessary by 2030.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay