Gas consumption in Hungary fell by an annual 41% to 5.8 TWh in October, a monthly report by the Hungarian Energy and Public Utilities Regulatory Office (HEA) shows.

HEA said about half of the decline was due to milder temperatures. However, adjusting for the better weather, consumption still fell by 23%. Gas stores were topped up with 8.2 TWh in October, bringing the total to 58 TWh.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay