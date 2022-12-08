A Volleyball Player From Debrecen is the Victim of Yesterday’s Accident Near Ebes

The 24-year-old woman was a player for DSZC-Eötvös DSE.

DSZC-Eötvös DSE volleyball player Kinga Tóth died in a traffic accident – reports nso.hu.

The online edition of the sports daily recalls the player’s career: Kinga Tóth became a player for Eötvös DSE at the age of 18, and was confirmed by Nyíregyháza a year later, in the summer of 2017. From there, she returned to Debrecen in January 2019, and was a member of the team that fought for promotion to the first division, and has been a pillar member of the NB I team ever since. She played in all six rounds of this year’s league as well as in the club’s two Hungarian Cup matches.

According to our information, the player was the victim of an accident that happened on the morning of December 7th, on road 4805, between Hajdúszoboszló and Hajdúszovát. Kinga Tóth would have celebrated her 25th birthday on December 22nd.



