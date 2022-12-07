Man Beaten Up and Robbed in Debrecen – Robbers Took Nearly a Million From Him

A man was beaten and robbed on Monday night in Debrecen. Within an hour, the Debrecen police arrested the 24-year-old woman and her partner, a 44-year-old man, suspected of committing a crime.

According to the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters, the man who made the report met a couple, and then they started drinking together. However, in a careless moment, he noticed that she was searching in his jacket. After he had noticed this, they both grabbed him, beat him, took his jacket with the cash inside, his mobile phone, and even took his watch from his wrist.

The victim suffered minor injuries. According to the data of the investigation, the aim of the couple was to make their victim drunk and take his valuables. However, the man did not let them go with his belongings, so the attackers beat him and then fled the scene. However, the police quickly caught them, and HUF 900,000 in cash and the watch were found. The Criminal Division of the Debrecen Police Department launched an investigation against the couple due to the well-founded suspicion of having committed the crime of robbery.



24.hu

pixabay