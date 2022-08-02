Integrated Rheumatology Clinic Established in the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen

The Rheumatology Department operating on the Kenézy Gyula Campus will continue its activities as part of the Rheumatology Clinic from August 1st, thus an integrated Rheumatology Clinic was established at the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen.

The institution operating at the two sites is headed by Professor Gabriella Szűcs, and associate professor János Gaál performs the professional coordinator duties of the Kenézy Gyula Campus clinical site. The specialists received their mandate from Professor Zoltán Szabó, the president of the Clinical Center, on Monday. The independent Rheumatology Clinic was established on 1st December, 2021 in the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen. From 1st August, 2022 it will continue to operate as an integrated institution at two locations on the Nagyerdei Campus and the Kenézy Gyula Campus.

“In the future, the Rheumatology Department of Gyula Kenézy Campus will continue its activities as part of the Rheumatology Clinic, as one of its locations. With the establishment of the integrated Rheumatology Clinic, the old plan of the management of the Clinical Center was realized. We trust that the institution will continue to develop under the new operating order. In addition to unified management, the creation of the Rheumatology Clinic, which operates according to unified clinical principles, is an important milestone in the integration process of the Clinical Center, which began in January 2021” – Professor Zoltán Szabó, president of the Clinical Center, pointed out. The integrated Rheumatology Clinic is headed by Professor Gabriella Szűcs, and associate professor János Gaál is responsible for performing the professional coordinator duties and ensuring the professional conditions of daily operation.

Professor Gabriella Szűcs and associate professor János Gaál took over their appointment from Zoltán Szabó, the president of the Clinical Center, on 1st August.

unideb.hu