The founding of the state was celebrated in Hajdúnánás with a fight

Two companies collided in Hajdúnánás, on the open street, and a car hit several people – the fight was videotaped by a local resident and sent to the RTL Club. To know that the people of Tiszavasvár and the locals could have got together for something, the sight is startling in any case: the young people hit each other in the city center with their fists, and then one of the fighters gets into a car. Several people stand around to prevent him from leaving, but he drives away, sweeping more people away. Then he returns, they stand in his way, they hit and kick the car.

Police have prosecuted the case.

debreceninap.hu