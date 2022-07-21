Hungarian Forint Was Stronger on Thursday Morning

The forint showed a strengthening on Thursday morning.

The HuF strengthened slightly on Thursday morning compared to the previous evening’s exchange rate against the main currencies. The euro fell from 399.74 forints on Wednesday evening to 398.68 forints at seven o’clock on Thursday morning, the dollar fell from 391.40 forints to 389.96 forints, and the Swiss franc was listed at 402.20 forints after 402.48 forints.

As of Thursday morning, the forint is 0.6 percent stronger than at the start of the week against the euro, 1.9 percent stronger against the dollar and 1.2 percent stronger against the Swiss franc.

Compared to the beginning of July, it is 0.6 percent weaker against the euro, 3.1 percent weaker against the dollar and 1.6 percent weaker against the Swiss franc.

MTI

pixabay