Hungarian Forint Was Stronger on Thursday Morning

Economy
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Hungarian Forint Was Stronger on Thursday Morning

The forint showed a strengthening on Thursday morning.

 

The HuF strengthened slightly on Thursday morning compared to the previous evening’s exchange rate against the main currencies. The euro fell from 399.74 forints on Wednesday evening to 398.68 forints at seven o’clock on Thursday morning, the dollar fell from 391.40 forints to 389.96 forints, and the Swiss franc was listed at 402.20 forints after 402.48 forints.

As of Thursday morning, the forint is 0.6 percent stronger than at the start of the week against the euro, 1.9 percent stronger against the dollar and 1.2 percent stronger against the Swiss franc.

Compared to the beginning of July, it is 0.6 percent weaker against the euro, 3.1 percent weaker against the dollar and 1.6 percent weaker against the Swiss franc.

MTI
pixabay


	


	

			

	

            
            
        

                        

                        

        

                    

        

        

	
Related Posts
				

					

						
													
					

					

						
Mi Hazánk Encourages Voters to Flood Top Court With Appeals Against Small Business Tax

						

							Tóháti Zsuzsa						

					

				

					

					

						
													
					

					

						
Hungarian Forint Was Stronger on Thursday Morning

						

							Tóháti Zsuzsa						

					

				

					

					

						
													
					

					

						
Opposition Slams Government for ‘Austerity’, ‘Threatening Livelihoods’

						

							Tóháti Zsuzsa						

					

				

	




		

		
Leave a Reply 
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *