Hungary Jobless Rate at 3.6% in October

Hungary’s jobless rate was 3.6% in October, edging down from 3.8% in the previous month and from 3.9% twelve months earlier, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said on Friday.

The rate covers unemployment among people between the ages of 15 and 74. In absolute terms, there were 176,400 unemployed, 8,500 fewer than a month earlier and 12,100 fewer than in October 2021. The rolling three-month average jobless rate stood at 3.6% in July-October, unchanged from the previous 3-month period and down from 3.8% twelve months earlier. The average number of people employed in the 15-74 age group was 4,705,000 in October, 17,000 more than a year earlier. In the three-month period between August and October, the average number of people employed was 4,714,000, up 35,000 from the same period of last year. The number of people employed in the primary labour market increased by 35,000, the number of those working abroad grew by 16,000, and the number of public workers dropped by 14,000. Some 4,601,000 people aged 15-64 held jobs in October, their employment rate stood at 74.7%, up 0.8 percentage point from the same period of last year.

