Cecília Müller: pregnant women should not get the vaccine

The vaccination of healthcare workers against coronavirus will begin at the South Pest Central Hospital on December 27, the national chief medical officer announced at an online press conference of the operative board responsible for controlling the coronavirus epidemic on Wednesday.

Cecília Müller said that on December 26, like all EU member states, Hungary will receive 10,000 vaccines.

She said a description of the vaccine had arrived on Tuesday, containing information needed to inform patients as well as vaccination techniques.

At the vaccination sites, the vaccinee will first receive full information and then fill in a health questionnaire and a consent form, she explained. You will then receive the vaccine, after which it will be monitored for twenty minutes. Vaccine recipients will receive a vaccination certificate card, which will also state when they should apply for the second vaccination to provide protection.

Do not administer to pregnant women!

The chief medical officer warned that pregnant women and those who want to have a child in the near future should not be given the coronavirus vaccine, as it is not recommended for them.

Healthcare workers will be the first to receive the vaccine, followed by workers in social institutions, then those in vulnerable groups and law enforcement, she repeated.

She asked everyone to take advantage of this opportunity, as there is a high degree of confidence in vaccinations in Hungary. As she said, she has been able to get rid of many infectious diseases in the past precisely thanks to vaccinations.

Cecília Müller also mentioned that more than 300,000 people have already applied for vaccination against the coronavirus at vaccinainfo.gov.hu, and more and more people are returning the registration material received by post. She added that this makes vaccination predictable.

Kindergarten and school staff can book an appointment online at pedszures.kh.gov.hu ​​on December 30 at 12 pm for group coronavirus testing announced at 99 sampling points nationwide on January 2 and 3. The chief physician advised those involved to do the same, recalling that in previous group testing, there was a 2 percent positivity rate among asymptomatic educators.

The specialist said that after the first vaccination, protection gradually develops, and a second vaccination is needed to confirm it. Full protection develops around the seventh day after the second vaccination. Hygiene rules should be followed even after the first vaccination. If someone has an acute illness, they should not receive the second vaccination.

