The “One with Nature” World Hunting and Nature Exhibition drew over 30,000 visitors to the Hungexpo fairgrounds in Budapest on the opening weekend, expo director Richárd Bors said on public radio.

Including other expo events taking place around the country, visitor numbers reached 650,000, Bors told Kossuth Radio. Some 100 countries are represented at Hungexpo, including 40 with stands, he added. The expo runs until Oct. 14.

