Hungary Records 265 New Covid Infections, Eight Deaths

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Eight patients died of a Covid-related illness in the past 24 hours, while 265 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Tuesday.

 

So far 5,881,493 people have received a first jab, while 5,635,553 have been fully vaccinated. Fully 725,000 Hungarians have received a booster jab. The number of active infections stands at 7,532, while hospitals are treating 513 Covid patients, 74 of whom need respiratory assistance. Since the first outbreak, 821,526 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 30,179. Fully 783,815 people have made a recovery. There are 4,520 people in official quarantine, while 6,901,433 tests have been officially carried out.

 

