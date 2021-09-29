Man Spreading Terrorist Propaganda Arrested

A Hungarian-born man suspected of posting jihadist content on a German online platform has been arrested, a Budapest court said on Monday.

Hungary’s anti-terrorism centre (TEK) caught the man in cooperation with the German authorities and proceedings have been launched against him for the crime of incitement against a community. The propaganda material related to the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda, according to the German authorities. The man uploaded 18 related files in 2018 and 2019 which were forwarded to Hungary’s TEK. Based on the material seized, the authorities also suspect the man of preparing to carry out an act of terrorism. The investigating judge of the Buda District Court heard the suspect and ordered his detention for one month.

