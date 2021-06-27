Tragic Accident Near Kaba – One Person Dies

A truck and car collided near the city of Kaba on Sunday morning. Driver of the car suffered so severe injuries that he died on the scene.



Due to a fatal traffic accident, the entire width of Main Road 4 near Kaba has been closed. According to the early morning report of the Hajdú Bihar County Police Headquarters on Sunday, a car and a semi-trailer collided at the 192-kilometer section between Kaba and Hajdúszoboszló. The driver of the car lost his life at the scene. The truck’s trailer caught fire, the emergency services said.

By the time of the site investigation, the police had closed the entire width of the affected road section, diverting the traffic to Nádudvar.

dehir.hu

pixabay