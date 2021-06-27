Hail in Debrecen on Saturday afternoon

A heavy thunderstorm hit Hajdú-Bihar county on Saturday afternoon.

The southern and western part of the county was hit by the thunderstorm mainly on Saturday afternoon, but the photos of our reader testify that Debrecen did not miss out on the rain and hail either.

The photos were taken in the Biczó István kert, Debrecen.

Next week, the heatwave returns, and in the middle of the week the daily maximum temperature will be around 34 degrees. However, the heat will not last long because a cold front will reach the country in the middle of the week bringing rain and storms.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected from the middle of the week, and by the end of the week, about 10 degrees cooler air will reach the country. Thus, we will be free of heat, but we will have a warm summer time, the forecast of the National Meteorological Service predicts.

debreceninap.hu