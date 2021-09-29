French Academy of Sciences Honours Karikó

National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on French Academy of Sciences Honours Karikó

Hungarian biochemist Katalin Karikó has been awarded this year’s Grande Médaille, the French Academy of Sciences said on Tuesday.

 

Karikó, the vice president of BioNTech, which has led research on mRNA-based medicine since the 1990s, has played a major role in developing new vaccination strategies which have been used in the fight against Covid-19. Commenting on the award, the University of Szeged noted the French Academy of Sciences founded the Grande Médaille in 1997, and it is bestowed upon a French or foreign scientist in alternate years.

 

hungarymatters.hu

Related Posts

French Academy of Sciences Honours Karikó

Tóháti Zsuzsa

International Hunting Show Draws Over 30,000 to Hungexpo on Opening Weekend

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Another 420,000 Pfizer Jabs Delivered to Hungary

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *