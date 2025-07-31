Wine and jazz to take over the Big Forrest again this summer – here is the program plan

From July 31 to August 2, 2025, 50 wineries and 40 musical acts will welcome visitors at the Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days in the Big Forrest.

This summer, the atmosphere of the Big Forrest will once again be filled with fine wine and captivating jazz as the Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days return between July 31 and August 2. Over the course of three evenings, festivalgoers can enjoy the offerings of 50 wineries from across the country while listening to live performances from 40 jazz ensembles on three different stages. With a renewed program structure and a blend of tradition and innovation, the event promises to be one of the highlights of Debrecen’s summer festival season.

JULY 31 (Thursday)

Hungarian Jazz Association Stage

17:20 – 18:20 Arthritis Quartet

19:20 – 20:20 Minimum 4

21:20 – 22:20 Oláh Kálmán Trio feat. Tim Ries

22:20 – 01:00 Savages y Suefo

Synergy Stage

17:40 – 18:40 Guitar Madness

19:40 – 20:40 Symbiosis 5

21:40 – 22:40 Armin Jambor Quartet

22:40 – 01:00 Ordiman

Master Good Main Stage

18:00 – 19:00 Soso Lakatos Quartet

20:00 – 21:00 Malek Andi Soulistic

22:00 – 23:00 Gáspár Károly Trio feat. Noémi Nagy

23:00 – 01:00 Selector Emka

AUGUST 1 (Friday)

Hungarian Jazz Association Stage

17:20 – 18:20 Finucci Bros and the Blessed Lions

19:20 – 20:20 Entrée

21:20 – 22:20 Debrecen Jazz Ensemble

23:20 – 00:20 Daveform Quintet

00:20 – 01:30 Savages y Suefo

Synergy Stage

17:40 – 18:40 Sparkling Show with Béla Vállai

19:40 – 20:40 Dániel Serei / Refrection

21:40 – 22:40 Lucy Markus Quartet

23:40 – 00:40 Funky Donots

00:40 – 01:30 Ordiman & Selector Emka

Master Good Main Stage

18:00 – 19:00 Eszter Lukács Jazz Core

20:00 – 21:00 Péter Sárik Trio & Niki Szőke

22:00 – 23:00 Peet Project

00:00 – 01:30 Dániel Balázs Boogie Show feat. Daniel Ecklbauer

AUGUST 2 (Saturday)

Hungarian Jazz Association Stage

17:20 – 18:20 Lilla Orbay Trio

19:20 – 20:20 Szabolcs Horváth Quartet

21:20 – 22:20 Papp Brothers Quintet

23:20 – 00:20 Máté Balogh Quartet

00:40 – 02:30 Suefo

Synergy Stage

17:40 – 18:40 Sigi Finkel – Zoltán Migovics Duo

19:40 – 20:40 Gábor Cseke Trio feat. KRP

21:40 – 22:40 Orpheum Madams

23:40 – 00:40 Honky Crew feat. Dani Milano

01:00 – 02:30 Ordiman

Master Good Main Stage