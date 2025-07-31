Wine and jazz to take over the Big Forrest again this summer – here is the program plan

From July 31 to August 2, 2025, 50 wineries and 40 musical acts will welcome visitors at the Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days in the Big Forrest.
This summer, the atmosphere of the Big Forrest will once again be filled with fine wine and captivating jazz as the Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days return between July 31 and August 2. Over the course of three evenings, festivalgoers can enjoy the offerings of 50 wineries from across the country while listening to live performances from 40 jazz ensembles on three different stages. With a renewed program structure and a blend of tradition and innovation, the event promises to be one of the highlights of Debrecen’s summer festival season.
JULY 31 (Thursday)
Hungarian Jazz Association Stage
-
17:20 – 18:20 Arthritis Quartet
-
19:20 – 20:20 Minimum 4
-
21:20 – 22:20 Oláh Kálmán Trio feat. Tim Ries
-
22:20 – 01:00 Savages y Suefo
Synergy Stage
-
17:40 – 18:40 Guitar Madness
-
19:40 – 20:40 Symbiosis 5
-
21:40 – 22:40 Armin Jambor Quartet
-
22:40 – 01:00 Ordiman
Master Good Main Stage
-
18:00 – 19:00 Soso Lakatos Quartet
-
20:00 – 21:00 Malek Andi Soulistic
-
22:00 – 23:00 Gáspár Károly Trio feat. Noémi Nagy
-
23:00 – 01:00 Selector Emka
AUGUST 1 (Friday)
Hungarian Jazz Association Stage
-
17:20 – 18:20 Finucci Bros and the Blessed Lions
-
19:20 – 20:20 Entrée
-
21:20 – 22:20 Debrecen Jazz Ensemble
-
23:20 – 00:20 Daveform Quintet
-
00:20 – 01:30 Savages y Suefo
Synergy Stage
-
17:40 – 18:40 Sparkling Show with Béla Vállai
-
19:40 – 20:40 Dániel Serei / Refrection
-
21:40 – 22:40 Lucy Markus Quartet
-
23:40 – 00:40 Funky Donots
-
00:40 – 01:30 Ordiman & Selector Emka
Master Good Main Stage
-
18:00 – 19:00 Eszter Lukács Jazz Core
-
20:00 – 21:00 Péter Sárik Trio & Niki Szőke
-
22:00 – 23:00 Peet Project
-
00:00 – 01:30 Dániel Balázs Boogie Show feat. Daniel Ecklbauer
AUGUST 2 (Saturday)
Hungarian Jazz Association Stage
-
17:20 – 18:20 Lilla Orbay Trio
-
19:20 – 20:20 Szabolcs Horváth Quartet
-
21:20 – 22:20 Papp Brothers Quintet
-
23:20 – 00:20 Máté Balogh Quartet
-
00:40 – 02:30 Suefo
Synergy Stage
-
17:40 – 18:40 Sigi Finkel – Zoltán Migovics Duo
-
19:40 – 20:40 Gábor Cseke Trio feat. KRP
-
21:40 – 22:40 Orpheum Madams
-
23:40 – 00:40 Honky Crew feat. Dani Milano
-
01:00 – 02:30 Ordiman
Master Good Main Stage
-
18:00 – 19:00 Debrecen Dixieland Jazz Band with Roby Lakatos and Sándor Soso Lakatos
-
20:00 – 21:00 Sugárka Enyedi Jazz Tett
-
22:00 – 23:00 Elemér Balázs Group
-
00:00 – 01:00 Richárd Révész Latin Sextet with Yulaysi Miranda and Elizabeth Herrera
-
01:20 – 02:30 Savages