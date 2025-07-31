There will be a community flower float at this year’s carnival – everyone is invited to take part in its creation

For the first time this year, the people of Debrecen will have the opportunity to create their own flower float through community collaboration. The “Community Flower Float” will not only be a visual highlight, but also a living symbol of love and unity, and anyone can take part in making it. The float, built by local residents, will be called “The Power of Embrace,” the municipality announced.

Diána Széles, Deputy Mayor of Debrecen, emphasized that this initiative also shows what it means to say We Are Debrecen Together! The aim of the community float is to help residents feel an even stronger sense of ownership of the Flower Carnival. “This float is not presented by a company, it is not an advertisement – it is about the city. It shows that the people of Debrecen are taking part not only in caring for the flowers and decorating the float, but also in the parade itself. It’s important that the people of Debrecen feel this carnival is for them – and I want them to be part of it.” The Deputy Mayor also highlighted that the Flower Carnival is the city’s biggest tourist attraction.

Zita Dobos, CEO of Főnix Event Organizing Nonprofit Ltd., explained that the initiative reaches back to Debrecen’s very first flower float parade in 1905. “One hundred and twenty years ago, when the Debrecen Women’s Association decided they wanted an ambulance for the city, they decorated a cart and paraded it through the streets of Debrecen. With unity and love, they supported a noble cause. When we were thinking about what new idea to introduce that would not only be novel but would also have soul and the power to bring people together, we thought of returning to that story from 120 years ago.”

The decoration of the “Community Flower Float” will take place between August 15 and 19, 2025, daily from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Dósa Nádor Square. The float will be adorned with two types of flowers: dried and fresh. Those who wish to join the project can already do so: 240 potted flowers are waiting for loving “adopters.” These can be picked up from the Kölcsey Center after a short registration, and should be cared for until August 19 at 3:00 PM, when they will be brought back to Dósa Nádor Square to become part of the community flower float.

(debrecen.hu)

Photo: debrecen.hu