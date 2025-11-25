A driver driving the wrong way caused chaos on the M35 near Debrecen – It was captured on video

A bizarre incident unfolded on the highways near Debrecen, caught on video and shared by MKIF Magyar Koncessziós Infrastruktúra Fejlesztő Zrt., the company that runs Hungary’s motorways.

According to the report, on a sunny October day, a driver on the M35 motorway completely missed the “No Entry” signs at the on-ramp, got onto the motorway going the wrong way, and boldly drove in the inner lane against oncoming traffic.

Thankfully, other drivers—both cars and trucks—spotted the danger in time and swerved out of the way, so no accidents occurred.

The video makes it clear that this wrong-way drive happened on the M35 near Debrecen.