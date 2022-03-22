There will be a family bike day in Debrecen this weekend

On the 27th of March, we can cycle through the city center to Debrecen’s newest and longest bicycle route.

The first stop and gathering point of the joint cycling is the Kölcsey Center – Baltazár Dezső tér, from where cyclists who want to nature leave at 10 a.m. and cycle all the way to the Bánki Arboretum.

Planned route: Kölcsey Center (Baltazár Dezső tér) – Piac street – Szent Anna street – Vágóhíd street overpass – Vágóhíd street – Bihari street intersection bicycle path – Diószegi út – Sikló utca (refresh point) – Panoráma út – Bánki Arboretum

The intention to participate is to be announced in advance by sending an e-mail to bringanap2022@gmail.com, as valuable prizes will be drawn among the top 100 registrants at the end of the Family Bike Day.

Program:

– 10 am Gathering, registration, division of the start number (Baltazár Dezső Square)

– 10.30 am Trial presentation

– 10.50 am Warm-up, photography, line-up

– 11 am Starting of the tour with a police lead

– 11.45 am Waiting at Sikló street, refreshing point

– 12.15 pm Expected arrival to the Arboretum of Bánk

– from 1 pm Family programs, skill course, Trial school, E-bike test

The program can be visited in accordance with the current epidemiological rules!

More information can be found at the Facebook event.

Photo: Főnixinfó