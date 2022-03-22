The Gripen of the Hungarian army was alerted again

On Monday, March 21, the Gripenje of the Hungarian Armed Forces, which provided air defense readiness, received another alert, the Ministry of Defense said.

In the afternoon, the Gripen of the Hungarian Armed Forces was now alerted to an aircraft arriving from Ukraine. The NATO Joint Air Operations Center ordered the take-off of Hungarian fighter jets. According to the alert, the unidentified aircraft appeared on the radar in the eastern part of the country and headed for Slovakia. The Gripens checked the indicated airspace, carried out a patrol task there, and after being sure of the safety of the airspace, they returned to the base in Kecskemét.

