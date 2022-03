After Márk Szécsi, Count Dávid must also be operated on, dvsc.hu reported. The Loki goalkeeper suffered a knee injury as a result of a collision at the championship against Újpest, and then his pain increased during one of the last training sessions.

The examinations revealed that Count David needed to have surgery on his meniscus, and the procedure was expected to take place this week.

debreceninap.hu