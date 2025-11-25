Debrecen police arrested a man who was trying to break into his neighbor’s yard

Police
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Debrecen police arrested a man who was trying to break into his neighbor’s yard

Debrecen police arrested a local man who attempted to climb into a yard, but was spotted by a nearby resident who immediately called emergency services.

On Tuesday evening, a woman reported to the police that someone had tried to enter her neighbor’s property. When she shouted at the intruder, the unknown man jumped off the fence and fled the scene. Police officers quickly arrived, collected information, and questioned the witness before starting a search for the suspect.

Shortly afterward, officers apprehended the 42-year-old man on a nearby street. Investigators later questioned him on suspicion of attempted theft.

Related Posts

Machine tools worth nearly HUF 3 million were stolen

Bácsi Éva

Violators were identified with a drone in Hajdú-Bihar County

Bácsi Éva

Great Catch in Hungary – Six Drug Dealers Arrested

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *