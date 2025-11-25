Debrecen police arrested a man who was trying to break into his neighbor’s yard

Debrecen police arrested a local man who attempted to climb into a yard, but was spotted by a nearby resident who immediately called emergency services.

On Tuesday evening, a woman reported to the police that someone had tried to enter her neighbor’s property. When she shouted at the intruder, the unknown man jumped off the fence and fled the scene. Police officers quickly arrived, collected information, and questioned the witness before starting a search for the suspect.

Shortly afterward, officers apprehended the 42-year-old man on a nearby street. Investigators later questioned him on suspicion of attempted theft.