There was severe damage to nature in Tokaj due to the work of the General Directorate of Water

During the wintering period of fish, amphibians and other vertebrates, the Ively River began to be dredged near Tokaj, and many protected animals died, writes napi.hu.

According to a Facebook post from the Tokaj Nature Conservation Association, thousands of fish and hundreds of frogs could die as a result of the destruction.

We could only detect the remains of many animals because either the birds hunting in the area or the cars on the road next to the wetland ended up with the semi-frozen and shore-wrapped individuals. There was massive direct and indirect damage to protected species and torture of vertebrate species was again detected, 112 reported. After a three-quarter-hour wait, we received a call saying that the case had been closed by police.

– It later turned out that the Szerencs Police Headquarters ordered an investigation into the crime of natural damage and started investigating the circumstances of the case with the involvement of experts.

The works were commissioned by the National General Directorate for Water in the framework of a public procurement tender. Part of the task is the reconstruction of the Ively-canal, which involves the clearing of shrubs in the area, logging and the extraction of sludge from the riverbed over a stretch of nearly 5 km. 68,480,000 HUF was allocated for its implementation.