An 18-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl died in a car accident in Vác, police.hu reports.

The car was driven by the boy, he started to overtake, then veered off the road and hit a tree with the vehicle. None of them was wearing seat belts, they were thrown from the car and died on the spot. The accident happened on the László Csányi Blvd. in Vác.

telex.hu

pixabay