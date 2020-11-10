Medical Chamber: New Restrictions “Important”

Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Medical Chamber: New Restrictions “Important”

The Hungarian Medical Chamber’s board has said that the government’s restrictions announced to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus were “important and more than timely”. In a statement the chamber asked members of the public to observe the regulations “in an exemplary manner demonstrated during the spring”.

 

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said on Facebook on Monday that the government would tighten measures in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus as hospitals might struggle to handle the growing case load. He announced several restrictions to fight the spread of the virus.

 

