The University of Debrecen awaits applicants with the widest range of courses in the country

In this year’s general admission procedure, the University of Debrecen is also launching digital dental design and coaching bachelor’s programs, as well as museology, health economics, drug development research management, health bioinformatics, and classical instrumentalist master’s programs.

In 2024, the University of Debrecen will offer a total of 71 bachelor’s, 85 master’s, 6 undivided and 26 teacher’s courses, where a constantly developing infrastructure, domestic and foreign scholarship opportunities, and an international student community are waiting for applicants – read on the university’s website.

Based on last year’s record number of applications, the University of Debrecen is still one of the most popular higher education institutions in Hungary, applicants can find high-quality training opportunities in almost every field of study. This year as well, prospective university students can select several new majors in the admissions process, including bachelor’s and master’s programs.

Vice Chancellor of Education Elek Bartha emphasized that the University of Debrecen also wants to increase its competitiveness among domestic higher education institutions by expanding its training offer.

We welcome applicants with the widest range of training courses in the country. Along with specialized further training, you can apply for more than five hundred types of training, we have all training areas that are available at the country’s universities. The University of Debrecen keeps up-to-date with the needs of the labor market, which is why this year we are launching nine new courses that strengthen this goal, and the institution is also expanding its training opportunities with the appearance of the Faculty of Engineering on the Szolnok Campus.

– said Elek Bartha, who also emphasized that the development of dual education is getting more and more emphasis, but quality education is also supported by the continuous development of the university infrastructure, in addition to extensive domestic and foreign scholarship opportunities, as well as a unique, more than 7,300 students from 134 countries. an international community is also waiting for future freshmen. This year, English-language courses are already being advertised in eighty majors.

This year, the University of Debrecen welcomes applicants with a total of 71 bachelor’s, 85 master’s, 6 undivided and 26 teaching programs, as well as 24 doctoral schools.

(unideb.hu)