The University of Debrecen holds a sports open day

On January 16, the University of Debrecen will hold an open day for those interested in sports and physical education.

The Institute of Sports Science Coordination of the University of Debrecen will open its doors to high school students and young people who are about to enroll and are interested in sports sciences on Tuesday, January 16, at 10 a.m.

At the event, those interested can get detailed information about the physical education and physical education teaching and coaching courses. The participants of the event can get to know the material of the practical entrance exam for each sport and can visit the modern sports facilities where they can study and play sports as students – read on unideb.hu.

More details on the event’s Facebook page.

