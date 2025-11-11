The University of Debrecen becomes a full member of the Union of the Turkic Universities

The University of Debrecen has become a full member of the Union of Turkic Universities. The decision on the membership was recently made at the 8th General Assembly of the organization, held at the International University of Tashkent. With the newly joined countries, the union facilitating higher education cooperation now comprises around 170 institutions.

In its international relations strategy, the University of Debrecen places particular emphasis on countries bridging Europe and Asia. This is demonstrated by the fact that in the past year alone, it signed cooperation agreements with twenty higher education institutions in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan.

Reflecting its partnerships with institutions from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, a “Türk Corner” was inaugurated in December 2024 at the University of Debrecen’s Main Building. This communal space offers a unique meeting point for students from these countries and anyone interested in the region’s cultural heritage, traditions, and language.

To strengthen and further expand these connections, the University applied – through the Ministry of Culture and Innovation – to join the Union of Turkic Universities. The decision was made at the organization’s most recent General Assembly, held at the International University of Tashkent, chaired by the current presidency. Over 70 rectors, academics, and representatives from member universities attended to discuss opportunities for collaboration in higher education across the Turkic world.

At the event, Ambassador Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), emphasized that education has always served as a bridge between cultures. He noted that the Union of Turkic Universities and the Orhun Exchange Program represent the modern embodiment of centuries-old traditions of academic exchange among Turkic peoples.

The Secretary General also highlighted that the Organization of Turkic States approved initiatives to reorganize the Orhun Exchange Program and to establish the Turkic World Higher Education Area, announcing that the OTS is allocating one million US dollars to support the implementation and expansion of the Orhun Exchange Program.