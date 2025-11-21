The University of Debrecen debuts in another global ranking

The University of Debrecen has been included and placed in the 401–500 category by Times Higher Education in its thematic ranking assessing universities’ interdisciplinary research. The newly published Interdisciplinary Science Ranking evaluates 911 universities from 94 countries.

The prestigious British ranking organisation, Times Higher Education, created the Interdisciplinary Science Ranking (ISR) in cooperation with the Schmidt Science Fellows. The ranking measures universities’ contributions to and commitment toward interdisciplinary research.

The ISR methodology is built on three pillars, representing the “life cycle” and stages of research projects.

The first indicator (Inputs – 19%) analyses the proportion of research income dedicated to interdisciplinary research across scientific fields and measures the level of industrial funding relative to the number of academic staff and researchers.

The second pillar (Process – 16%) evaluates the infrastructure created for interdisciplinary research groups, specific administrative support, and incentive systems.

The third indicator (Outputs – 65%) assesses the number, proportion, citation impact, and recognition of publications related to interdisciplinary research.

The ranking’s authors reviewed 10 Hungarian higher education institutions and ranked six of them. Alongside the University of Debrecen, the University of Szeged, the Hungarian University of Agriculture and Life Sciences, the University of Pannonia, Széchenyi István University, and the University of Sopron also appeared on the Times Higher Education Interdisciplinary Science Ranking 2026 list.

At the top of the list is the University of Debrecen’s strategic partner, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), followed by Stanford University in second place and the California Institute of Technology in third.

The full ranking is available at the link.

(unideb.hu)