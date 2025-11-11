Consumer Prices in Hungary Up 4.3% in October 2025 – Food and Energy Costs Drive Inflation

In October 2025, consumer prices were on average 4.3% higher than a year earlier. Compared to September, prices remained largely unchanged, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office (KSH) reported on Tuesday.

Food prices increased by 3.9% over 12 months compared to October 2024 (excluding catering services, 1.7%), with notable changes including eggs (+20.2%), chocolate and cocoa (+16.1%), coffee (+14.8%), sweet baked goods (+12.8%), buffet items (+10.3%), fruit and vegetable juices (+9.0%), school meals (+7.7%), soft drinks (+7.2%), pastries (+6.5%), cooking oil (+5.3%), and poultry (+3.1%). Within product categories, prices fell for margarine (-27.8%), flour (-14.8%), dairy products (-10.2%), milk (-8.9%), sugar (-8.8%), sausages and cold cuts (-6.6%), and pork (-5.8%).

Household energy costs rose on average 10.7%, with natural gas up 23.7% and electricity up 2.1%.

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased by 7.5%, including an 8.7% rise in tobacco products.

Service prices grew by 6.7%, with holiday services (+13.2%), vehicle repair and maintenance (+10.1%), healthcare services (+9.7%), personal care services (+9.4%), home repair and rent (+9.0%), and sports and museum tickets (+8.4%) being the most affected.

Durable consumer goods prices rose 2.4%, with jewelry (+22.2%), indoor furniture (+4.4%), heating and cooking appliances (+2.9%), and new passenger cars (+2.0%).

Fuel prices decreased by 2.2%, while pharmaceuticals and medical supplies increased by 5.9%.

Compared to September 2025, consumer prices remained largely unchanged. Food prices fell by 0.1% (0.4% excluding catering), mainly due to a 2.1% seasonal decrease in food products. Sweet baked goods prices rose 2.5%, sugar +1.1%, fruit and vegetable juices +1.1%, pork +1.0%, butter and spreads +0.7%, while eggs +3.3%, pastries +1.6%, and margarine +0.5%.

Due to seasonal changes, clothing prices increased the most (+2.3%). Household energy prices remained mostly unchanged, with natural gas up 0.1% and bottled gas down 0.4%. Service prices decreased by 0.1% on average, including a 0.9% fall in holiday services. Fuel prices fell 1.1%, and pharmaceuticals and medical supplies fell 0.1%, KSH reported.

