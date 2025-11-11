The chocolate collection has started at the Fórum in Debrecen

The Association of State-Fostered Children of Bihar (BAGE) is once again organizing its now traditional chocolate collection campaign, which the Debrecen Charity Committee, the FÓRUM Shopping Center and Metál-Sheet Ltd. have also joined.

As a civil organisation, BAGE is an authentic representative of children in state care, since the association’s president, Lajos Buzás, also grew up in state care. Lajos knows exactly what a sincere gesture, a helping hand or an encouraging word can mean. As Deputy Mayor Diána Széles wrote on her social media page, even a single bar of chocolate can carry a message of love, a small act of kindness that can make the children’s Christmas brighter.

Let’s join this noble initiative in as large numbers as possible!

