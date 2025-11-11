Video: How the serious accident happened at the Fórum in Debrecen – man underwent skull surgery

An elderly man suffered a serious head injury on Saturday after falling on the stairs of a Debrecen shopping mall and hitting his head, the Debreceni Nap first reported. According to footage from the shopping center’s security camera, he also collided with two other shoppers during the fall.

The man lay unconscious at the bottom of the stairs. Several bystanders immediately rushed to help and tried to stop the bleeding. According to RTL Híradó, healthcare workers who happened to be off duty also arrived at the scene and attempted to provide care until the ambulance arrived.

The emergency service transported the man with severe head injuries to the trauma department. The Debrecen hospital reported that he underwent skull surgery. His condition is stable, but he remains under treatment in the intensive care unit.

The management of the shopping mall stated that the staircase is not considered hazardous and has all the necessary approvals. The police have not initiated any proceedings in connection with the incident.

