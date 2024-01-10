IKEA is recalling a USB charger due to the risk of burns and electric shock

IKEA is recalling the 40-watt dark gray ASKSTORM USB chargers and asking customers to return the product to any IKEA store for a full refund.



According to the store’s announcement on Wednesday, the product is being recalled due to the risk of burns and electric shock due to the wear and tear of the power cable of the USB charger with item number 50461193.

The dark gray ASKSTORM 40 W USB charger can be identified by the model number (ICPSW5-40-1), which is located on the label on the back of the USB charger.

The dark gray ASKSTORM 40 W USB charger can be returned to any IKEA store, where customers will receive a full refund. It is not necessary to prove the purchase with a receipt or invoice for the return, IKEA said.

(MTI)