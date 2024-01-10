A young woman was forced to sexual services in Hajdú-Bihar county

The Chief Prosecutor’s Office of Hajdú-Bihar County has brought charges of classified human trafficking and forced labor against those partners who threatened their acquaintance to engage in sexual activity for money.

According to the indictment, the partners met the young woman in Báránd, and a good relationship developed between them. After the victim lost her job, she told the accused that she was looking for work. Then the perpetrators falsely announced that they were going to work in Budapest and offered to help them find a job. On November 17, 2021, the young woman went to the defendant’s house, where the partners took her documents and mobile phone without her knowledge. The accused, one of the man’s relatives and the victim left by car the next morning, not to Budapest, but to a settlement near the capital.

On November 18, 2021, the woman – who worked as a prostitute – was called by a man with whom she agreed to go to the man’s guest house with the victim, where he would provide accommodation for the woman. In the guest house, the perpetrator threatened the victim with a beating and told her that he would not be taken home if she did not do what he was told.

The defendants took nude photos of the intimidated victim and then forced her to have sexual acts with several men for money.

In each case, the victim gave the money to the defendant woman.

On November 20, 2021, the defendants, the man’s relative and the victim traveled back to Báránd, where the perpetrators again forced the victim to perform sexual activities with a man for money in their apartment.

The victim stayed at the defendant’s house for one more day, then on November 22, 2021 – while the partners were sleeping – she took her documents and mobile phone with her and went home to her parents.

The case was investigated by the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters.

The Hajdú-Bihar County Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the defendants at the Debrecen District Court for the classified crimes of human trafficking and forced labor committed as accomplices. In the indictment, he proposed that the court sentence the defendants to prison terms, order confiscation of property against them, and, as a secondary punishment, prohibit them from practicing public affairs.

(ugyeszseg.hu)

Picture: illustartion.