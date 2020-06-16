April Lockdown Has Little Impact on Construction Sector

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Output of Hungary’s construction sector edged down by an annual 2.1% in April, while the country was under a lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said.

The decline slowed from a 3.4% drop in March and was just a fraction of the contraction seen in the industrial sector. KSH noted the impact of a high base on the figure: in April 2019, construction sector output soared 39.7%. Output of the buildings segment slipped 1.4% in April. Output of the civil engineering segment dipped 2.8%.

