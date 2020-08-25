Government Steps Against Anti-Semitism “Effective”

The government has taken effective steps against anti-Semitism, Justice Minister Judit Varga said in response to a statement by a German government official accusing Hungary of tolerating anti-Semitism.

Referring to a Facebook post by Michael Roth, Germany’s Minister of State for Europe, Varga said she had responded to the accusations in an official letter. “The fact is that the Hungarian government has declared zero tolerance for anti-Semitism … unlike other European countries,” she said, accusing Roth of operating “double standards” as well as of “putting pressure on the democratically elected governments of several EU member states” with reference to common European values. Varga said the consequences of politicising the rule of law and linking “such vague concepts” to budgetary sanctions were “now becoming clear”.

She said Roth’s comments called into question his commitment to honest cooperation while undermining mutual trust and solidarity between member states. As the current president of the EU, Germany should recognise the importance of unity and cooperation, she added. Hungary, Varga said, remains a reliable partner in finding joint responses to the challenges facing the EU. “But our position is clear: dialogue concerning the rule of law must be based on facts,” she added.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay