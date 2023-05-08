Freight train derailed at Téglás, train traffic will be interrupted for a longer period – photos

A temporary traffic order will be introduced on the main Záhony railway line between Debrecen and Nyíregyháza from early Monday, Mávinform reported late Sunday evening.

According to their information, the train traffic between Hajdúhadház and Újfehértó will be interrupted for a longer period of time due to the freight train accident at Téglás on Sunday morning. Those traveling on this railway section, those going to work and graduation, will have to expect up to an hour long travel time due to the transfers.

Instead of passenger trains, you have to change to a replacement bus between Hajdúhadház and Újfehértó, instead of InterCity trains, between Debrecen and Nyíregyháza, the replacement buses and trains do not wait for the connection. Railway tickets and passes are valid on Volánbusz flights on the Debrecen-Hajdúhadház-Téglás-Újfehértó section, they wrote.

The direct domestic and international InterCity trains between Budapest and Záhony run in the direction between Budapest and Nyíregyháza, via the main line in Miskolc, with a longer journey time, reads the Mávinform website.

On Sunday morning, nine cars of a freight train loaded with iron ore derailed between Újfehértó and Hajdúhadház stations, near Téglás in Hajdú-Bihar county. Some of the derailed vehicles overturned, making the railway section impassable. The lifting and technical rescue of the cars with the help of a railway crane will begin on Monday, after which the restoration of the railway track and overhead line network may take longer.

debreceninap.hu

Photos: MTI/István Derencsényi